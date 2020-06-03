WATCH: Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney makes his final radio call

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday was the last day on the job for Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney, who stepped down to take a job as a county administrator.

Varney had his final radio call today in a Madera County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

Undersheriff Tyson Pogue has been selected to replace Varney. Pogue has been with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years.

