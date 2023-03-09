MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several areas of Madera County are facing flood warnings following heavy rain and snow.

In response to the forecast extreme weather, Madera County will formally announce how it will respond to the winter storm. Speakers will include Sheriff Tyson Pogue, Board of Supervisors

Chairman David Rogers, and CAL FIRE Deputy Chief Chris Trindade.

On Wednesday, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said every area given a warning has a “high likelihood to flood” with expected heavy rainfall and likely accelerated snowmelt in mountain communities still covered in snow.

Up-to-date flood information can be found here: maderaaware.com.