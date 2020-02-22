WATCH: Fallen firefighters remembrance in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville community came together Friday to remember the lives of two firefighters killed in this week’s library fire.

The remembrance service started at 4.14 p.m. in Porterville’s Centennial Park, the same time Tuesday’s fire was first reported.

Both 25-year-old Patrick Jones and 35-year-old Ray Figueroa lost their lives in the fire. Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says the 13-year-olds accused of starting the deadly Porterville library fire have been charged with murder with special circumstances.

