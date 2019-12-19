WATCH LIVE: Central High Grizzlies honored for state championship

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Nearly a week after winning their first state title, Central High School varsity football team paraded down Gettysburg Avenue to have the community celebrate with them.

The Grizzlies beat Sierra Canyon from Chatsworth by a score of 34-19, making them the 1-AA Division State champs.

It’s a perfect wrap to their undefeated season, with a 15-0 record.

While this is their first state title, the Grizzlies still have a number of big wins under their belt.

The team has won three straight D-1 Valley Championships.

They have also won four straight TRAC titles.

