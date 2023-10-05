FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Turkeys, cows, pigs, and goats are all at the 2023 Big Fresno Fair to take part in the showcasing of livestock animals will soon be heading for auction.

Organizers say last year, because of local support, they had a record of sales – bringing in $1.4 million.

Donna Bruce is a part of the Reedley College FFA program. She says she has returned to the fair for her second time to showcase and auction off her birds including laying hens and Linda the turkey. Donna says that her hens won first place and Linda won second place at a show on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to also showing my bird for auction where I’ll be selling her, that will be this Saturday,” said Bruce. “I’m hoping to sell more money for her, I sold a bird last year for about 300, but she is quite a better bird than last year.”

Linda the turkey, along with other birds, will be up for an auction sale at the Fresno Fair’s 2023 run.

The 2023 Big Fresno Fair Livestock Auction begins Saturday, October 7th at 10:00 am, and the Dairy Replacement Heifer Sale at 6:30 pm with phase two of the auction happening on Saturday, October 14th at 9:00 am.

For more information about the visit the Jr. Livestock Auction on the Big Fresno Fair’s website.