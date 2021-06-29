WATCH: Inmate stopped by deputy while trying to escape Fresno courtroom, sheriff’s office says

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to stop an inmate as he tried escaping from a courtroom on Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says inmate Branden Brophy, 31, was caught on camera as he broke away from custody and busted through the doors of Department 20 at the courthouse.

After running out of the courtroom, a female deputy chased after him and began struggling with him for about 30 seconds in the hallway.

During the struggle, the Sheriff’s Office says Brophy tried to get ahold of the deputy’s gun but failed.

Someone in the courtroom came outside and helped the deputy restrain Brophy before more deputies could arrive and place him under arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says Brophy is about a foot taller than the deputy he struggled with and weighs 50 pounds more than she does.

Brophy is now facing new felony charges of escaping jail, using violence against an officer, and attempting to take an officer’s firearm.

He remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail and his bail has been set at $916,000.