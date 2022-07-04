FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Illegal fireworks are lighting up the skies over Fresno County as the sun sets on the Fourth of July.

Throughout the night, the KSEE24/CBS47 Skycam has captured hundreds of illegal fireworks erupting in the city.

The Fourth of July has been historically one of the busiest days for the Fresno Fire Department, with firefighters responding to around 100 fires on the holiday last year.

As of 9:20 p.m., crews from the Fresno Fire Department are currently responding to twelve separate calls, including fires that have been reported at two homes.

Officials have urged residents to think twice before setting off illegal fireworks as firefighters struggle to keep up with the fires springing up throughout the city.

This year, those who are caught lighting illegal fireworks, or hosting a party where they are being set off, will face fines up to $5,000.