FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s District Attorney will announce Tuesday how her office will prosecute drug dealers moving forward.

During the press conference, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp will be joined by a family of a fentanyl poisoning victim.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said that fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs like heroin, meth, and cocaine to increase potency.

Many people who believe they are purchasing other drugs are not aware that there is fentanyl mixed in, which can result in overdose deaths.

Between January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021, DEA officials said overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, rose by 55.6%