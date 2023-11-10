FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam showing the police shooting of a homeless man involved in what officials say was a stabbing and attempted homicide at a Fresno gas station clerk last month was released on Friday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the incident on Oct. 5 began when a homeless man stabbed a store clerk at a gas station close to Bullard Avenue and Fig Garden Drive – before escaping to the parking lot of a nearby church. Officers found the man at the church parking lot and attempted to contact him.

Officers say the man, later identified as 45-year-old Samuel Davidson-Rollin, approached the officers holding both a knife and a canister of pepper spray. Officers asked him to stop moving and drop the weapons, but he instead moved forward and sprayed pepper spray at the officers. Officers say that action prompted them to fire at Davidson-Rollin.

Davidson-Rollin was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries. An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is underway.

You can watch the bodycam footage in the video player above.