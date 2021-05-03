WATCH: Helmet camera video from southeast Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department has released helmet cam video from Sunday’s fire at an apartment building in southeast Fresno.

Fire crews were called out to the Oakbrook Apartments on Argyle Avenue near Kings Canyon at around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a fire coming from a balcony.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Bob Camp says strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly into the attic space.

“We were able to evacuate the structure, get everybody off of the second floor, out of the first floor, put crews in place to try to surround the fire and gain containment of it. Unfortunately, it did impact six units on the second floor have been impacted by fire damage,” said Battalion Chief Camp.

He says the other eight units in the building have water and smoke damage but no one was injured.

While battling that fire, the department also sent out an alert on social media – saying they were suspending response to medical aid calls due to limited resources from that apartment fire.