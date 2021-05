FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A rare sight in Fresno on Tuesday when drivers came to an unexpected stop for a large group of geese.

The geese were crossing the road at Fresno Street, between Bullard and Sierra avenues, at about 10:00 a.m.

The footage was captured by Judy Smith, who says the drivers waiting for the geese to cross were all very patient.