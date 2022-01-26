WATCH: Garbage truck bursts into flames in Fresno neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garbage truck burst into flames in a neighborhood in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon – and the fireball was caught on camera.

The Fresno Fire Department says the truck caught on fire in the area of Willow and Perrin avenues.

A video shows intense flames and heavy black smoke billowing from the front of the truck. Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to contain the fire.

  • The aftermath of the fire.
  • A Fresno Fire HAZMAT team cleaning up oil following the fire.

A HAZMAT team has been called out to the neighborhood to help clean up an oil spill from the garbage truck. Authorities have not reported any injuries related to the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am