FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garbage truck burst into flames in a neighborhood in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon – and the fireball was caught on camera.

The Fresno Fire Department says the truck caught on fire in the area of Willow and Perrin avenues.

A video shows intense flames and heavy black smoke billowing from the front of the truck. Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to contain the fire.

The aftermath of the fire.

A Fresno Fire HAZMAT team cleaning up oil following the fire.



A HAZMAT team has been called out to the neighborhood to help clean up an oil spill from the garbage truck. Authorities have not reported any injuries related to the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.