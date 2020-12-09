WATCH: Fresno State’s ‘State of the University’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State’s ‘State of the University’ aired on KSEE24 on Tuesday, and can be watched again right here on YourCentralValley.com.

The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Joseph I. Castro to serve as the eighth chancellor of the 23-campus California State University. This televised program will recognize Dr. Joseph I. Castro’s contributions to Fresno State and celebrate the University’s bright future.

Joe and Mary Castro have been passionate advocates for removing the basic needs barriers that face many of our students. In honor of their heart and commitment for helping students achieve their potential, all proceeds from the State of the University will aid in establishing The Castro and Borges Family Basic Needs Endowment Fund.