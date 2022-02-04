WATCH: Fresno police release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE)- Fresno Police Department officials have released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that took place near Woodward Park in December.

Police say the video was released as “a matter of accountability,” and to be “transparent with our community and share as much information we can.”

On Dec. 22 just before 11:00 p.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department responded to Fort Washington and Friant roads regarding a 911 call about a man, armed with a gun, threatening to shoot.

At this time, police say it was unknown to officers that the 911 caller was making a false report, “with the intent to force a confrontation with the officers in a suicide-by-cop attempt.”

According to officials, officers arriving to the scene saw Ryan Brooks, 26, driving erratically in a dirt lot next to the Fort Washington Fitness shopping center.

Fresno Police Department officers say Brooks got out of the car and began approaching officers with his hand in his pocket, with what officers believed to be a real handgun.

In the video, police can be heard telling Brooks multiple times to “put your hands up” and to “take your hands out of your pocket now” before the shooting occurs.

One officer can also be heard in the video saying, “I’m going to shoot you” after telling Brooks to put his hands up.

Bodycam footage shared from one of the officers on the scene shows Brooks “rapidly pulling his hand from his pocket,” and pointing it in the direction of the first officer on the scene.

Fresno Police Department officials say the additional rounds fired from responding officers were due to Brooks, “rising from the ground,” after officers had shot at him.

According to investigators, Brooks survived the shooting and say he was cited on two misdemeanor charges relating to the incident.

Fresno Police Department Chief Paco Balderrama issued the following statement on Friday regarding the officer-involved shooting:

“Police officers have very difficult and dangerous jobs. In many cases they must make split second decisions to protect themselves, and the public. This sad incident involved a person in crisis, who wished to end his life. There is help and community resources for people struggling with mental health issues. I urge those in need of assistance to reach out to someone they trust before making a terrible or dangerous decision.” Fresno Police Department Chief Paco Balderrama

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and no additional comments will be made beyond the release of the bodycam footage.

According to police, the findings of the investigation will be handed over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Internal Affairs and the Office of Independent Review.

The unedited video of the bodycam footage can be found on the Fresno Police Department’s YouTube page. WARNING: This video contains graphic content that is not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.