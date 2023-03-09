FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County officials update with the latest information about dangerous flood levels due to the recent and upcoming storms.

Fresno County says they will share the latest information about relocating their emergency shelter from Reedley College to the Sanger Community Center, 700 Recreation Avenue, Sanger, CA.

As of Wednesday, 17,000 Fresno County residents are under an evacuation warning, issued days in advance. The Sheriff’s Office spent the day flying their helicopter over the Kings River to check water levels and look for any existing damage to infrastructure. They also worked to move homeless people living along the river out of danger.