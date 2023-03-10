FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County officials update with the latest information about dangerous flood levels due to the recent and upcoming storms.

Officials will be at the Emergency Operations Center in Clovis.

Communities along the Kings and San Joaquin Rivers are at the most risk for flooding, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Residents at risk of flooding should begin gathering belongings and be prepared for possible evacuation orders, deputies say.

Several Fresno County parks will also be closed until further notice. That includes Avocado Lake Park, Choinumni Park (day use and campgrounds), Lost Lake Park (day use and campgrounds), Winton Park, Los Gatos Creek Park, Skaggs Bridge Park, and Laton-Kingston Park.