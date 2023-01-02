FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time.

She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey.

Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as Sheriff Mims listens to it as well:

“Fresno II to all units please hold all radio traffic as we acknowledge final log-off for 2A01, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. ID 0878. Her 42-year law enforcement career started in 1980 as the first sworn female officer of the Kerman Police Department. In 1983 she joined the ranks of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office where her career continued to be marked by firsts – first woman K-9 handler with her K-9 partner Justice, first woman to attain the rank of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant sheriff and sheriff when she was elected as the 25th sheriff of Fresno County in 2006. She has served with distinction as patrol deputy, property detective, court deputy, sergeant in patrol, in the domestic violence/sex crime unit, crime prevention, crime analysis, public information officer. Lieutenant as an area commander, personnel unit, mutual aid coordinator, and Capt of the jail and courts unit. In her 16 years as sheriff, she has represented the county of Fresno before two presidents of the United States and stood her ground with against two California governors. Sheriff Mims, thank you for your dedicated service to the citizens of Fresno County. You have served the people and law enforcement community with dignity, honor, and professionalism.”

“Congratulations on your retirement, we wish you continued health and happiness.”

“Fresno II to all units – at 11:47 on this date, it is with great honor I log off our sheriff. God bless you ma’am.”

“Fresno II clear.”

Sheriff Mims then took a moment to address all the deputies listening in saying, “I remind you all to be worthy of the public trust. God bless you all and keep you safe.”

Sheriff John Zanoni will have an informal swearing-in ceremony as the new Fresno County Sheriff on Tuesday morning, as Sheriff Zanoni took the formal oath of office on December 22, due to scheduling.