FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni took the official oath of office on December 22, 2022, per the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that the reason behind this being done in December is that January 2 is a Fresno County holiday and Sheriff Margaret Mims’ term officially ended at 12:00 p.m. meaning she would not be authorized to swear him after that date. Performing the official ceremony before that date ensured a seamless transition from Sheriff to Sheriff.

A public ceremony will still take place on January 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the ballroom of the County Plaza / Del Webb building located at 2220 Tulare Street in downtown Fresno. There Sheriff Mims will once again perform the swearing-in process with Sheriff Zanoni in an informal manner.