FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni took the oath of office again on Tuesday as part of a ceremonial event in Downtown Fresno following the retirement of former-sheriff Margaret Mims.

The event took place in the ballroom of the County Plaza / Del Webb building in Downtown Fresno. Former-sheriff Margaret Mims performed the swearing-in process with Sheriff Zanoni.

Sheriff John Zanoni making his first public speech following the ceremonial oath-of-office.

It follows Zanoni taking the official oath of office last month. Former-sheriff Margaret Mims logged off for a final time on Monday. During her sign-off, Mims took a moment to address all the deputies listening asking them “to be worthy of the public trust.”