FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of 14 men were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation to identify people trying to target children for sex, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The 14 men were booked into the Fresno County Jail and their ages range from 21 to 58, officials say. Included in those arrested was an employee at a local school district.

The arrests were part of what was called “Operation Boogeyman”, which took place from October 18 until October 20. Detectives posed as preteen and early teenage boys and girls and arranged a time to meet with the suspects. The suspects were arrested when they arrived for the meet.

“While this operation had its successes of identifying and capturing several dangerous sexual predators, many more are still out there who will continue to try and target our children,” said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni. “Law enforcement can’t be everywhere at every moment, so it is critical that parents and kids remain vigilant each day to prevent victimization.”

Agencies that took part in “Operation Boogeyman” include the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and other state and federal agencies. Police departments from cities including Fresno, Paso Robles, Sanger and Visalia also assisted in the operation.

