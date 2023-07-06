FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Security footage from a camera installed on the side of a Fresno home showed a firework falling from the sky onto a home across the street on July 4th.

The video first shows fireworks exploding behind the home on Bryan Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue, then the sky flashing numerous times before the firework is seen crashing down onto the front of the home. The explosion is accompanied by loud whistling followed by a bang, which sets off nearby car alarms.

The time and date stamp on the security camera video shows the footage was captured at around 8:45 p.m. on the evening of July 4th.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the department cited 23 people for illegal fireworks and had 270 calls for service. Fines can be as high as $5,000 for possessing illegal fireworks – and could result in jail time if they damage a home.