WATCH: Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department has released helmet camera footage of firefighters battling a garage fire on Monday.

The video shows flames erupting from a detached garage and a car in an alleyway full of several other buildings.

Firefighters quickly jumped into action and were able to save other nearby buildings by keeping the fire contained to the garage where it started.

During the first three days of May, firefighters have been called out to 75 fires within the city.

At a pace of 25 fires per day, the department says Fresno is on course to see 775 fires by the time this month ends.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

