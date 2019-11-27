WATCH: Dyer for Mayor billboard vandal caught on camera

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The vandalism of a “Dyer for Mayor” billboard in Downtown Fresno has been criticized by both the mayoral candidate and his top opponent.

Pictures of the damaged billboard, near Divisadero Street and Van Ness Avenue, started circulating online after the words “rapist” and “murder” were scrawled on it. A video showing the sign being spray-painted was also uploaded to social media. The billboard was cleaned on Tuesday.

Former Chief of Fresno Police Jerry Dyer is one of the candidates vying to replace Lee Brand as the next mayor of Fresno. His top challenger is Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz.

In a statement, Dyer says it’s disappointing to see such hate on display, regardless of the target.

“No matter what attacks are hurled, my resolve to fight for our city’s future remains steadfast. And I’m proud to say that we’re well on our way to delivering that vision.”

Janz also responded to the vandalism. Writing on Twitter, he revealed that he can relate.

“I know what it’s like to have campaign signs vandalized. Even my wife’s business sign has been targeted. I strongly condemn destruction or vandalism of campaign materials belonging to my opponent.”

