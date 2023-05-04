FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A camera originally set up to establish what was causing numerous crashes at a Fresno intersection has instead captured something very different.

The Friant Roulette camera was placed at the intersection of Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue to establish the root cause of a series of incidents there. However, in a video dated May 3, something else happened.

On Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m., the footage shows a motorcyclist witnessing a family of ducks attempting to cross the road from the east side of Friant Road to the west side. The motorcyclist realizes that the cars driving through the intersection will make that journey particularly precarious and decides to jump into action to make sure the ducks are not hurt.

The motorcyclist jumps to their feet and escorts the ducks across the road, ensuring that passing cars are made aware of the situation – eventually getting the family of ducks to the safety of Woodward Park.

