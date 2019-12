FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A walk down Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane turned into something more magical for one Fresno couple.

Ryan Villane proposed to Brittany Renae Robles Wednesday evening – and she said yes.

The all-important question was asked in bright letters with a crowd of well-wishers surrounding the happy couple.

Congratulations to my son Ryan Villane and daughter in law to be Brittany Renae Robles ❤️ Posted by Kristy Reed Villane on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

