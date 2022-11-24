NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis North Marching Band and Color Guard took California Dreamin’ to one of the country’s biggest events as part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The band played the well-known tune to both the crowd of onlookers in New York and the millions of people watching the parade all over the country.

The Clovis North Marching Band and Color Guard were among 12 marching bands from across the country, along with 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, and 700 clowns.

At the end of the 2 1/2 mile route were Santa and Mrs. Claus.

You can watch a clip of the Clovis North Marching Band and Color Guard in the video player above.