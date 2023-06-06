CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was stranded after her electric wheelchair stopped working was saved by a Clovis Police officer, who effortlessly pushed the heavy piece of equipment to where the woman was heading Monday evening.

According to the Clovis Police Department, a citizen assist call was received at around 5:45 p.m. near Villa and Alamos avenues.

The woman called the police deparment’s non-emergency phone number asking for help when the wheelchair she was in suddenly stopped working. The issue left her her stuck at the side of the road with no other transportation to get to her destination – or anyone else she could call for help getting her to her destination.

Clovis Police Officer Seroka responded to the scene to help the stranded woman. According to the police department, Officer Seroka pushed the woman and the heavy electric wheelchair for a block to get her home safely.