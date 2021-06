FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno firefighters rescued a cat from a tree in Fresno’s Tower District Friday and the rescue was all caught on camera.

Crews say they were called to a report of an animal in distress up a tree. When they arrived they heard a small kitten — and found it stuck at a height of 60 feet.

Firefighters caught the kitten and safely returned it to the ground.

