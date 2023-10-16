FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A burnout at a Fresno intersection ended with a car going off the road after peeling through traffic late Sunday night.

The Friant Roulette camera (set up to film traffic at the intersection of Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue) captured the black coupe driving west from Shepherd Avenue to go south on Friant Road. The footage captures squealing as the car speeds forward – before losing control on Friant Road and spinning out onto the side of the road in a cloud of dust.

Footage of the crash shows a tow truck collecting the vehicle.

The identities of those involved were not officially released.