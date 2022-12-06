MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage from a deadly deputy-involved shooting revealed an officer-involved shooting situation that occurred at a Mariposa school last month was released on Tuesday.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 30 at 9:15 a.m. deputies were called to The First Baptist Church and attached school following a report of a suspect with a 12-inch butcher knife had broken one of the windows of a room where school staff was present.

WARNING: This body camera video provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is violent and may contain foul language.

The individual, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Antelope, a transient of Mariposa County, was confronted by the principal and Antelope tried to chase him, officials say.

Deputies say the principal was able to get back into the school, locked the doors with the help of other school staff, and place the school in lockdown.

When authorities arrived at the scene and confronted Antelope, they say they gave him several commands asking Antelope to drop the knife but the individual refused to do so and started moving towards the deputies.

Officials say one of the deputies shot Antelope twice in the chest area, reported the incident over the radio, and rendered immediate medical aid to perform life-saving protocols. Antelope later succumbed to his injuries.

This case is being investigated by an independent contractor and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is doing an internal review of the incident. Both deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.