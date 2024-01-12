FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Footage from Fresno Police officers’ bodycams showing a deadly shooting by police in November was released on Friday by the department.

The video shows what led to officers shooting a man at a Fresno apartment complex on Nov. 4, 2023.

According to the police department, officers initially received a 911 call from a woman saying her estranged husband, 33-year-old Maximiliano “Max” Sosa Jr. was threatening to take his own life.

When officers arrived, the woman was in the apartment alone. However, in the parking lot, officers reported seeing Sosa’s car and bodycam footage shows it almost hitting one of the officers – with Sosa asking the officer a short time later “want to play a game?”, according to the police department. The bodycam footage showing that phone call can be viewed in the video player below.

WARNING: This body camera video provided by the Fresno Police Department is violent and may contain foul language.

A subsequent police pursuit was eventually called off.

The bodycam footage also shows one of the police officers talking on the phone to Sosa, who later returned to the apartment. That footage can be viewed in the video player below.

According to police, Sosa had kitchen shears in his hand and the video shows him making several threats. The bodycam footage (which can be viewed in the video player above) shows Sosa leaving through the door and one of the officers attempts to use a taser on him.

Police say Sosa continued moving toward the officers – prompting them to use their firearms and shoot at him. Sosa passed away at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. The Fresno Police Department states that the findings will be handed over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Internal Affairs and the Office of Independent Review.