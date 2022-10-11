FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County.

On Monday, Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said he found evidence that Fuentes’ car had gone off the roadway in the area of Trimmer Springs and Maxon Road near Pine Flat Lake.

Chief Alcaraz alerted the sheriff’s office and search and rescue teams repelled down a 250-foot cliff to recover Fuentes’ body Monday night.



Jolissa Fuentes stands next to her car, a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

Authorities said it appeared that Fuentes had crashed her car and was killed on the night of her disappearance.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but officials said they believe Fuentes was most likely tired after being up throughout the night.

Investigators had been searching for Fuentes for two months since she was reported missing on Sunday, August 7.

Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. as she was driving away from an ampm store at an Arco gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues.