FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The arrest of what law enforcement described as “dozens of violent criminals” was announced by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening, ahead of a press conference Friday morning providing details of what had taken place.

The announcement is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. inside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Fresno.

Fresno County’s Sheriff John Zanoni and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office are involved in the case, as well as the FBI, the DEA (the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration), and the California Department of Justice.

