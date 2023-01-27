FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced.

Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames.

Fresno Fire officials say crews quickly began to protect the nearby buildings threatened by the fire. Crews made entry into the burning structure and started pumping water in through hose lines – but the roof collapsed inward shortly afterwards.

Firefighters say they also had to contend with downed power lines. PG&E workers were called out to mitigate any electrical hazards.

Although the boarded-up structure was destroyed, firefighters said they were able to protect all neighboring structures.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, 33 firefighters were able to control the fire after 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported.