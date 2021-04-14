WATCH: 2021 Valley Business Awards hosted by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The Fresno Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2021 Valley Business Awards on Wednesday.

The event serves as a platform to celebrate the best of Fresno through the presentation of several of the Chamber’s most prestigious awards. The main event was the presentation of the esteemed Leon S. Peters Award, which is given based on one’s outstanding leadership through the devotion of time and talents to better the greater Fresno community.

This year’s recipient is Vinci Ricchiuti of PR Farms.

Another highlight of the event was the recognition of several Fresno-based companies for their established and growing entrepreneurial endeavors. The awards that will be given this year include: