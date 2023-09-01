MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Washington couple has been rescued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team after they reported running out of supplies, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies say they received a call requesting assistance for two lost hikers who ran out of supplies.

According to sheriff’s officials, a couple in their 20s visiting Madera County from Washington were hiking in the Quartz Mountain area when they got off the trail and became lost. They managed to find a road that led them to the Globe Rock area on Beasore Road, where they were able to call for help.

Deputies say the Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Search and Rescue crews coordinated with the MCSO Falcon One, their fixed-wing airplane, as well as the United States Forest Service (USFS) Unit crew, which were both in the area. Falcon One observed the hikers while USFS crews located them on the ground and gave them a ride to Cold Springs summit.

Deputies say upon the Madera County Search and Rescue Team crew’s arrival, the hikers were provided drinking water, an air-conditioned cab, and a ride back to their vehicle at the Quartz Mountain Trailhead.

Deputies remind the public who would like to visit Madera County to S.T.O.P: