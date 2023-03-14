TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Mineral King is stranded after bridges and roads were washed out by the storms.

First responders are also keeping an eye on impacted communities like Three Rivers, and the area around South Fork Road. Officials estimate around 100 people are trapped by washouts, rocks, and mudslides.

Tuesday afternoon, with the rain coming down, people were still preparing their homes for potential flooding. At Fire Station 13 on Highway 198, you can fill sandbags if you need them.

Tulare County officials so far have rescued around seven people that had to be airlifted or rescued out of stranded areas on top of delivering food and water to people stuck in this storm.

A helicopter normally used to fight wildfires is now carrying hundreds of pallets of food to people stranded in Tulare County.

“We did airlift into multiple points across the county, multiple food rations and water for those trapped residents,” said Tulare County Fire Battalion Chief Casey Lewis.

Strong currents from the Kaweah River completely washed out roads, trapping around 100 people in Mineral King, Three Rivers, and homes along South Fork Rd. Battalion Chief Lewis watches over the northern section of the county.

“We do have multiple road outages along the Mineral King area with some residents trapped. The amount of rain and water we’ve received it’s a county-wide issue,” said Lewis.

A washout on South Fork Rd. completely destroyed this bridge.

“Don’t be panicked, but be prepared,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Some people were doing just that by filling up their trucks with what they can take to protect their homes.

“I will say some of the water coming out of those mountains was truly unanticipated. The amount of water that was coming off those mountains” said, Sheriff Boudreaux.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, infrastructure like dams and spillways are in good condition and holding up.

As far as rescues, those seven people taken to safety had medical emergencies or other dire needs. Now, officials want people in the area to be aware of alerts and of their surroundings, so they don’t have to make more rescues.

“When you receive a warning it’ll be in as much notice as possible. If you see water coming, good common sense would be to pack up and leave,” he said.

According to authorities, so far they have been no injuries or deaths from these storms within Tulare County.

Multiple bridges along Mineral King Rd. have been washed out, and are impossible to cross.