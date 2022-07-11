MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park continues to grow, more than doubling in size over the weekend, and has spread to 2,340 acres Monday.

The fire is 25% contained, however, park officials say a “full initial attack” response was dispatched including Yosemite National Park resources and local and state resources.

Officials with the Washburn Fire Incident Management Team says increased fire activity is expected as a continued warming trend will be in place for the remainder of the week.

Fire crews are using various methods to protect the Mariposa Grove, which is home to over 500 mature giant Sequoia trees. A ground-based sprinkler system was set up as a preventative measure, according to park officials.

Wawona Road, south of Yosemite West and the Mariposa Grove will remain closed. All other areas of Yosemite National Park are open. Visitors are advised to use Highway 140 or Highway 120 to enter Yosemite.

Fire officials say the objective for Monday is to steer flames away along Highway 41 and by the southern entrance of the National Park.