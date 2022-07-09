FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park continues to grow in size as firefighters work to contain it.

The Washburn Fire was first reported near the Washburn Trail in the Mariposa Grove area of the park on Thursday.

As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, officials from CalFire say the fire has grown to 1,190 acres, with no reported containment.

Dead trees in the area are helping fuel the fire as firefighters work through hot temperatures to contain the flames.

Officials say that the Highway 41 entrance into the park has been shut down, but Highway 120 and 140 remain open.

The following areas have been closed until further notice due to the fire:

Wawona

Wawona Road south of Yosemite West

Mariposa Grove

Most of Yosemite National Park remains open, despite the fire. The latest conditions can be found by clicking here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.