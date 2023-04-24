HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What forecasters call a “significant warm up” will bring about temperatures as much as 20 degrees above normal by the middle of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Federal forecasters say temperatures across Central California will start at around six to nine degrees above normal – then rise to 20 degrees above normal by mid-week compared to their typical values for late April.

Every Central Valley location included by the National Weather Service on this graphic shows a 75% chance or above for 90-degree temperatures by Thursday (excluding Merced).

The higher temperatures prompted concerns about melting snowpack and increased river flows, resulting in this flood watch issued by the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect from late Wednesday through to Tuesday, May 2. Areas of Central California, including Yosemite National Park outside of the valley and Yosemite Valley are included in the warning.

Forecasters predict excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations (including Yosemite National Park, as well as Pohono Bridge in Yosemite Valley).

The National Weather Service warns those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.