FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Farm Bureau says farmers aren’t worried about close-to-freezing temperatures, but the city of Fresno says they are preparing for another busy night at its warming centers.

While freezing temperatures can be devastating to crops, Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says there is a silver lining to the freezing temperatures.

“This is actually, for some crops such as almonds or tree fruit or crops that are going to go through a bloom cycle fairly soon it helps to starve off that from happening too early. It’s helping prolong when the bloom should start we should see that closer to valentines day,” said Ryan Jacobsen CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Although the cold can be beneficial Jacobsen says there will be farmers at risk of losing their crops to the cold weather.

“Primarily what you are doing to battle the cold is too major practices first and foremost you may be running groundwater and in addition to that you have large fans that are 15 feet off the ground that are stirring the air up,” said Jacobsen.

The four warming centers throughout Fresno will also be busy providing a place to escape the elements.

“At our four centers we have cots blankets water and then each morning our partner the Poverello house has been providing breakfast,” Said Aaron Aguirre Parks Director with the city of Fresno.

The city says during cold spells, warming centers are a potential lifesaver for those in need.

“For the month of January, we have had 2,600 participants come through the doors at those four locations so they are heavily used and definitely filled to capacity each and every night,” said Aguirre.

Warming centers throughout the city will remain open each night through the end of the month.