Warming centers, sandbag locations available ahead of storm throughout the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Warming Centers and sandbag locations are available for residents ahead of the storm in Madera and Tulare Counties.

The National Weather Service is predicting rainfall to begin late Sunday afternoon and snow levels are expected to dip to 1,500-2,000 feet around 11 p.m.

The Madera County Office of Emergency Services is urging people to use good judgment and limit their travel into and around the mountain areas.

MCSO says emergency sand and sandbags are available for residents. Residents must provide proof of residence and bring their own shovels. The County says they provide 10 bags per resident.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue urges foothill & mountain residents to complete their storm preparation as soon as possible.

Warming centers will also be available, officials say those who use the centers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and practice social distancing.

Tulare County is also offering a list of sand bag locations, they say residents will need to fill their own bags.

