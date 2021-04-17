Warm welcome home for man who beats COVID-19 after months in the hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A warm welcome home for a Madera man who beat COVID-19 after months in the hospital.

Francisco Zepeda was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in December 2020.

During his stay, Francisco Zepeda survived four cardiac arrests. He was finally released yesterday, and today family, friends, and officers from the Madera Police Department welcomed him home with a drive-thru celebration.

Officials say Zepeda is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and “showed his true toughness during this time.”