Warm weather is coming this weekend – but parks are still closed

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – This coming weekend may be our first 90°F highs of the season, but as well as the abundant sunshine you should expect some disappointment too.

All Fresno County parks remain fully closed until further notice.

Destinations such as Shaver Lake, Pine Flat Reservoir, and Millerton Lake are all shut to visitors.

Additionally, California State Parks are closed to vehicles. The state’s website includes the warning “this is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.

In Fresno, city parks such as Woodward Park remain open – but parking lots are closed. Locked gates block vehicle access.

The City of Fresno has its own stay-at-home order effective until May 6.

Fresno County does not, stating on its website “the County of Fresno is not implementing similar measures for County residents and rather encourages the community to continue being vigilant in their efforts to practice social distancing, effective hygiene, and minimize public contact in line with current CDC and State guidance.”

