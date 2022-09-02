MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted gang member on parole was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Friday evening according to the Merced Police Department.

According to officers at around 7:13 p.m. officers with the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit located 25-year-old Armando Rodriguez, a known gang member, in the 300 block of South Highway 59. Officers were aware that Rodriguez was wanted on several felony warrants for a violation of his parole, kidnapping, and domestic violence.

Police say as officers tried to stop Rodriguez; he led them on a pursuit through south Merced. Rodriguez crashed his vehicle in the 600-block alley of West 7th street and then fled on foot. Officers were able to catch Rodriguez a short distance away.

Rodriguez was booked into Merced County Jail for his outstanding warrants, felony evading, and resisting and obstructing police officers according to the Merced Police Department. Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact Officer Sergeant Salyers at (209) 388-7771 or by e-mail at SalyersJ@CityofMerced.org.