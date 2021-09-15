Wanted man hides in tree while attempting to flee officers in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno Police officers took a man into custody after police say he ran and hid in a tree when they attempted to make contact with him.

Police say just before 2:00 p.m., several officers responded to the 5600 block of W. Weathermaker to serve a warrant of a wanted subject who had a warrant of a violent felony.

When officers arrived, they found the subject standing in front of a driveway. When officers attempted to make contact with the man he ran into a home through the front door and into the backyard where police say he tried to hide on top of a tree in the backyard.

An air unit, K9 unit and assisting officers in the area were able to locate him in the tree and were able to talk him down from the tree before officers took him into custody without further incident.

No one was injured in this incident.

Police say the man is on felony probation, and he had an active wanted warrant for illegal possession of a firearm, though there was no weapon found on him in this incident.