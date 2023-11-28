VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old wanted fugitive from Colorado was arrested in Tulare County Tuesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) received information from law enforcement in Denver, Colorado that wanted fugitive 33-year-old Marc Morales-Cisneros, was possibly in Tulare County.

33-year-old Marc Morales-Cisneros

According to police, Morales-Cisneros who was considered armed and dangerous, was contacted and taken into custody for numerous outstanding arrest warrants for his alleged involvement in the thefts of over 50 high-end vehicles as well as an investigation for an assault on a peace officer.

Officials with the Visalia Police say at 6:10 a.m. the TARGET Task Force with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and their SWAT Team, Denver Police Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (SWAT Team, K-9, and Air Support), Investigators from the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (T-RATT) and agents from the California Department of Justice, served a search warrant at a home in the area of Avenue 288 and Road 160 in Visalia.

The Colorado fugitive was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Detention Facility without incident, pending his extradition to Colorado.

According to officials, an indictment was also filed on September 29, 2023, from the Seventeenth District Grand Jury in the District Court of Adams County, Colorado of which 29 counts were against Morales-Cisneros related to violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act – Pattern of Racketeering – Participation in an Enterprise and Conspiracy.