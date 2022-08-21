FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A car speeding through an apartment complex in Northwest Fresno led to a crash and an arrest Saturday afternoon.

Fresno police say they spotted a vehicle driving fast in the 3400 block of North Marks Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officers say as the car was leaving the complex the vehicle went up onto the sidewalk, hit an apartment complex wall, and broke a gas line. They also say the driver jumped out of the vehicle as it was still in motion.

Officers on scene were able to catch and arrest the 39-year-old male suspect, who they say had felony warrants for his arrest.

Some of the residents were asked to evacuate their units while PG&E worked to repair the leaking gas line.

Investigators say the driver was not injured in the ordeal, and was booked into the Fresno County Jail.