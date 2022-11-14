FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) If you are looking for a career in law enforcement now or in the future, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a recruitment event on Tuesday, November 15.

This event will take place at Kuppa Joy Coffee House located at 8821 North Ceder Avenue in Fresno from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There you’ll have the opportunity to meet the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatcher recruitment team.

The event would be a good opportunity to network and ask questions about the positions available. Recruiters can talk about jobs as deputies, dispatchers, correctional officers, and more.

Currently, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has applications open for Communication Dispatcher 1 and Crime Scene Specialist 1. You can use the links to apply.