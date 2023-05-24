FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new therapy dog has been introduced to the Saint Agnes Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Macintosh, or Mac for short, was introduced as the newest member of the hospital’s Heavenly Hounds Pet Therapy Team. Every dog in this program must pass strict behavioral and physical tests to join.

According to medical personnel, pet therapy has been proven to aid in healing by providing comfort and reducing stress, pain, blood pressure, and loneliness.

Saint Agnes says Mac is a West Highland Terrier who loves Starbucks egg bites and is ready to make a positive impact.

Anyone interested in signing themselves or their dog up can contact Saint Agnes Volunteers at (559) 450-5261.

The pet therapy program is found exclusively at Saint Agnes and is one of the many volunteer programs provided. Those interested in current volunteer opportunities can visit the Saint Agnes website.